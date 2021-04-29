Flint police chief addresses continued uptick in targeted gun violence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint’s police chief is alarmed by the uptick in violent crime happening through the month of April.

Police say a 31-year-old woman shot multiple times inside her Prospect Street home around 3:30 a.m. Thursday is the city’s ninth homicide victim this month. More than 20 homicides already have been reported around Flint in 2021, less than four months into the year.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said all nine homicides in April occurred as a result of gun violence and none of them were random acts. He said the suspects apparently targeted each of the victims.

“There’s so many killings been going on. I’ve just been hearing a lot is going on,” Green said.

Willie Smith lives just a few doors down from the Thursday morning shooting on Prospect Street in Flint. Police say they have a person of interest in the death of the 31-year-old woman.

“Oh yeah, I’m tired of it,” Smith said.

That is a sentiment many people around the Flint community are sharing. During a press conference Thursday, Green said the Flint Police Department is paying attention.

He said some of the shootings are gang-related and others resulted from domestic disputes, so even having a police officer on the street wouldn’t prevent the crime. Command staff within the police department meet regularly to discuss responses and strategies.

“We meet frequently, we discuss things, we come up with a crime strategy, we throw in ideas,” Green said. “Our response is fluid, but our response -- No. 1, our crime strategy is data-driven and evidence-based.”

Green said homicide investigations are not easy work and when they happen day after day it’s overwhelming for detectives. He agreed that the police department is understaffed and he’s not comfortable with the number of officers patrolling the streets.

But Green said officers are not using that as an excuse.

“And what I’m saying, they’re going sleepless, but they don’t complain. I’ve never heard any of them complain,” he said. “They just come out, work hard and they try to serve the public the best way they can.”

Green said the Flint Police Department is hiring officers weekly to fill vacant positions. The public can help the department increase staffing by voting in favor of a public safety millage on Tuesday’s ballot.

The request is for renewing an existing millage, so taxes will not go up. Green said he could hire 18 more officers if the measure passes.

Green also repeatedly asked for the community’s participation in reducing crime, saying the police department will be successful only if the community steps up and helps with investigations. The public can leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers anytime by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

“A lot of these things are sparked by prior events. It could be an argument between two individuals or group of individuals. Providing the type of vehicle these individuals are traveling in, any conversation you overheard about someone planning to retaliate against someone,” Green said.

He lamented that many people who survive violent crime in Flint refuse to cooperate with investigators. Green said the Flint Police Department can also make arrangements to protect witnesses who are providing information about a violent crime.

He said police will continue pursuing those cases because that shooter will likely be involved in something else, only continuing the cycle of violence.

“Believe it or not, they figure themselves being shot and telling the police who shot them is a form of snitching, which is absurd,” Green said. “So, those are the obstacles that the detectives, the investigators, the officers, first responders have to deal with.”

Flint police are proactively working to curb crime by getting illegal guns out off the streets. Green said officers are confiscating what he calls mini machine guns and assault rifles.

“These are the ones they’re out shooting into homes, conducting drive-by shootings into occupied vehicles, things of that nature,” he said. “So anytime an officer takes one of those firearms off the streets that is being carried illegally, we believe that’s saving a life, definitely. There’s no question.”

Despite the uptick in violent crime to start 2021, Green said he and the command staff are “skeptical this summer will be worse than last summer.”

