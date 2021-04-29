Flint restaurant offers $1,000 bonus for its new employees

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A new rooftop bar and restaurant in Downtown Flint is offering up to $1,000 as an incentive to get people to join its team.

“It’s been really hard to find people, and even harder to find applicants to schedule interviews, than the schedule 10 interviews and two show up,” said Dan Wright, general manager of food and beverage of Hilton Garden Inn.

Wright says since they’ve had a hard time finding employees during the pandemic they decided to give a $1,000 bonus for their new employees.

“Basically if you work 90 days after we employ you after we hire you. On the days you work if you don’t call off, and don’t get written up, you’re eligible for that $1,000.”

Wright says they are looking to hire people for their Sauce Italian American Kitchen and Simmer Rooftop Lounge.

“Just for this area alone, even if we’re only open five days a week, we probably need about seven to nine people, and that we will also need probably four more people down in sauce,” he said.

Both the restaurant and bar are located inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Flint.

Wright says since they posted their thousand dollar incentive they’ve only had a few applications come in.

Those who already work at the restaurant will also receive an incentive of $500 just for recommending and getting someone hired on their team.

“We’re definitely struggling with bringing people in and I think that just has a lot to do with people being torn between working, and, you know, safety and exposure to COVID and things like that so I think the incentive program is something very special in a lot of places aren’t doing,” said bar manager Kinleigh Jaehniga.

