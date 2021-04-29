Former Flint police academy could become marijuana nursery

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A site where Flint police officers blossomed could become a home for budding marijuana.

The city administration is proposing to sell the old Flint police academy to Evergrow LLC, which grows marijuana. Evergrow is offering $500,000 for the 4-acre property.

The building has been empty for years after the last police academy class graduated in 2010.

Flint council member Santino Guerra says it’s “kind of ironic” that a training site for police could become a marijuana grow shop. Council member Eric Mays says the city should move quickly. Mays says, “I don’t want to blow a deal.”

