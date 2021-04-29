Former health director: I quit after Whitmer wanted ‘new direction’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s former health director says he resigned in January after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told him it was “time to go in a new direction.”

Robert Gordon’s statement to a legislative committee Thursday confirmed what the governor’s office had refused to say publicly despite his $155,000 severance deal -- that he was ousted after two years on the job.

Gordon was appointed director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in January 2019, shortly after Whitmer took office. He oversaw the largest department in state government for two years.

Gordon, with Whitmer’s support, issued COVID-19 restrictions in the fall and winter after the Michigan Supreme Court declared unconstitutional the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, which underpinned her orders.

However, Gordon abruptly resigned in January on the same day that he issued a new epidemic order that allowed restaurants to reopen their indoor dining rooms at 25% capacity. A confidentiality clause in his separation agreement prevented he and Whitmer from discussing why he left the job.

Whitmer and Gordon voluntarily agreed to waive the confidentiality clause in March, but neither immediately discussed specifics of what led to Gordon’s resignation.

Thursday’s remarks to the Michigan House Oversight Committee are his first public comments on the reasons for his departure from state government. Whitmer has not said why she replaced Gordon.

Elizabeth Hertel was appointed as the new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director on the same day Gordon resigned.

