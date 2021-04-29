Advertisement

Former health director: I quit after Whitmer wanted ‘new direction’

Gov. Whitmer has never outlined specifically why she sought change in leadership of state’s largest department
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.(State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s former health director says he resigned in January after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told him it was “time to go in a new direction.”

Robert Gordon’s statement to a legislative committee Thursday confirmed what the governor’s office had refused to say publicly despite his $155,000 severance deal -- that he was ousted after two years on the job.

Gordon was appointed director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in January 2019, shortly after Whitmer took office. He oversaw the largest department in state government for two years.

Gordon, with Whitmer’s support, issued COVID-19 restrictions in the fall and winter after the Michigan Supreme Court declared unconstitutional the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, which underpinned her orders.

However, Gordon abruptly resigned in January on the same day that he issued a new epidemic order that allowed restaurants to reopen their indoor dining rooms at 25% capacity. A confidentiality clause in his separation agreement prevented he and Whitmer from discussing why he left the job.

Whitmer and Gordon voluntarily agreed to waive the confidentiality clause in March, but neither immediately discussed specifics of what led to Gordon’s resignation.

Thursday’s remarks to the Michigan House Oversight Committee are his first public comments on the reasons for his departure from state government. Whitmer has not said why she replaced Gordon.

Elizabeth Hertel was appointed as the new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director on the same day Gordon resigned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
Benjamin Reinhart
Genesee County Jail deputy accused of sending sexual explicit messages, photos on duty
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan House: Give unemployed workers $1,000 if they find job
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

Garrett Soladano is a Republican candidate for Michigan governor in 2022
Anti-lockdown chiropractor is running for Michigan governor
Former Flint police academy could become marijuana nursery
Dog stranded on Saginaw County island rescued with timely call
Dog stranded on Saginaw County island rescued with timely call
Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association
Michigan hotels, restaurants urge COVID-19 vaccine so they can return to full capacity