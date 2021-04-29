Genesee Health System requesting millage helping police better respond to mental health crises

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/28/2021) - Genesee Health System is hoping you can help it deal with a growing mental health crisis.

On Tuesday, voters will be asked to approve a $9.4 million millage request. The mental health millage will help improve the treatment of people with mental illness.

”On a daily basis, officers are being dispatched to calls dealing with the mentally ill,” Flint Police Chief, Terence Green said earlier this month.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green says he’s definitely seeing an increase in responding to mental health calls, and it can be unsettling without enough guidance.

“We receive some training on dealing with the mental ill, but formal training and additional training would definitely be helpful,” Green said.

That’s where Genesee Health System is stepping in, asking the community to pass a mental health millage, where one key focus is creating “Crisis Intervention Teams.”

“With the implementation of a CIT Team, the law enforcement officer can bring them to a crisis location where they can receive immediate mental health treatment, and then the law enforcement officer can get back on the streets doing the things they need to be doing,” Angela Tyler said. Tyler is the Strategic Initiatives Project Manager at Genesee Health System.

If the millage is passed on May 4, it’ll create a Crisis Center instead of flooding the county jail or hospital emergency rooms. It’ll mean 40 hours of formal training for every law enforcement officer in Genesee County, plus 24/7 access to a mental health professional to help deescalate both on call or on scene.

Many Mid-Michigan lawmakers and doctors are on board, but residents have one important question.

What’s the cost?

“This is what the millage is literally going to cost each household. Literally one gallon of milk per week,” Shawn Edwards said. Edwards is the Senior Director of Engagement, Diversity, and Inclusion at Genesee Health System.

Genesee Health System’s CEO, Dan Russell added, “I think this is a few pennies a day, and I think it really is a good return on investment for the community. If this millage does pass, I think the services to the community are gonna make it a better, safer place to live.”

The mental health millage does include other areas of focus like crisis in schools and correction facilities.

