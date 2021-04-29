Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer receives second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with six...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with six teenagers from Grand Rapids.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in two weeks.

Whitmer received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday with six teenagers from Grand Rapids, who are serving as ambassadors for the Protect Michigan Commission. People who receive the Pfizer vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose.

“I feel relieved to have gotten my second dose today and join millions of fully vaccinated Michiganders in the fight against COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Although I have my second dose, I will continue to socially distance, wash my hands often, and wear a mask when necessary.”

She received her first dose of Pfizer vaccine on April 6 alongside her 19-year-old daughter at Ford Field.

The six teenagers who got vaccinated with Whitmer on Thursday volunteered to encourage their peers to get the vaccine as part of the Protect Michigan Commission ambassador program. The commission was organized last fall to encourage all adults in Michigan to get the vaccine.

As of Thursday, Michigan health care providers have administered 6.82 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 4.014 million people. Nearly 50% of adults age 16 or older statewide have received at least one dose of vaccine while 37.2% are considered fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
Benjamin Reinhart
Genesee County Jail deputy accused of sending sexual explicit messages, photos on duty
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan House: Give unemployed workers $1,000 if they find job
This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
COVID: Vaccinations and case rates declining
Four bats with rabies have been discovered in Michigan this spring, including one in Midland...
Bat with rabies discovered in Midland County this spring
The drugmaker says it wants to produce up to a billion doses in 2021.
Moderna ups COVID vaccine production