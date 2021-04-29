Gov. Whitmer receives second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in two weeks.

Whitmer received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday with six teenagers from Grand Rapids, who are serving as ambassadors for the Protect Michigan Commission. People who receive the Pfizer vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose.

“I feel relieved to have gotten my second dose today and join millions of fully vaccinated Michiganders in the fight against COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Although I have my second dose, I will continue to socially distance, wash my hands often, and wear a mask when necessary.”

She received her first dose of Pfizer vaccine on April 6 alongside her 19-year-old daughter at Ford Field.

The six teenagers who got vaccinated with Whitmer on Thursday volunteered to encourage their peers to get the vaccine as part of the Protect Michigan Commission ambassador program. The commission was organized last fall to encourage all adults in Michigan to get the vaccine.

As of Thursday, Michigan health care providers have administered 6.82 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 4.014 million people. Nearly 50% of adults age 16 or older statewide have received at least one dose of vaccine while 37.2% are considered fully vaccinated.

