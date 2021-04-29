JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Weather conditions once again varied widely across the ABC12 viewing area Wednesday. Most of the rain early in the day fell across the northern parts of the area. Scattered showers was the best Mother Nature could dish up for the southern parts of Mid-Michigan. High temperatures ranged from around the 50-degree mark to the north, to the middle 70s south. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies will hold and a few showers will be possible as low temperatures settle into the lower, to middle 40s.

Thursday will be noticeably cooler for the southern parts of the area. With mostly cloudy skies and some light rain, high temperatures will be in the middle 50s. For the northern parts of the area, there is a chance to squeeze in a little sunshine during the day. A few scattered showers will be possible, however, as high temperatures move into the upper 50s. Friday will feature a little more sunshine and a strong northwesterly wind. Highs will once again hold in the 50s.

The weekend will feature some warming as winds clock-back to the southwest. Wind speeds will pick up a little bit too. Maximum sustained winds for both Saturday and Sunday will move into the 15 to 20 mph range. It won’t be a crystal clear weekend either. We will have partly sunny skies at times, but a few sprinkles may pop up Saturday. We will be tracking potentially heavier rainfall for early next week on ABC12 News. - JR