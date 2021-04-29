Kettering University one of 8 picked for international Autodrive Challenge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Kettering University is one of eight universities in the world selected to participate in an autonomous vehicle competition for the second time.

The Autodrive Challenge is put on by SAE International and General Motors and last for four years. Each year, the tasks students receive only get more challenging.

Kettering’s team is transforming a 2017 Chevy Bolt with quite a bit of surgery by students participating in Autodrive Challenge. The Bolt was given to Kettering four years ago when the inaugural competition began.

“What we’re doing basically is we’re trying to create a robotic chauffeur so that the car will drive you, you don’t need to drive it. It will do the work and you can just sit back and relax,” said Diane Peters, an associate professor of mechanical engineering.

Each year, new sets of rules and challenges are issued to students and they get harder each year into the competition.

“We start with simple things. Like, can you just make the car drive a straight line and stop at a stop sign? And then you get more complicated. Can you detect and not hit obstacles that are stationary?” said graduate student Alex Garrow.

He has competed the last several years, because he loves anything and everything automotive.

Garrow has done his research, programmed algorithms into the Bolt and is the team’s captain. His hard work and dedication are about to pay off.

“After school, I am starting work at GM. I actually just recently accepted a job offer there,” he said.

Autodrive Challenge is unique in that none of the Chevy Bolt’s factory sensors can be used to make the vehicle autonomous. That means students have the challenging task of literally programming it themselves.

“All of the safety measures that I was trained in are relevant to this car, so if I want to take over from the autonomous control systems, I can just hit the brake or move the steering wheel and all of our codes shut down,” said Chanc Gettel, a Kettering senior.

He is the hardware sub team leader in charge of anything mechanical or electrical that’s added to the vehicle. Gettel is also specifically trained to manually take over the vehicle during competition time if something were to go wrong.

All of these opportunities are preparing him for what lies ahead at his first job out of college at Nexteer Automotive.

“Definitely a lot of late nights, lots of coffee, but I don’t think I regret any part of it,” Gettel said.

Kettering has won first place in vehicle assessment safety for the first three years of the competition and second place in the Mathworks simulation challenge in year three. The final competition for year four will take place in June at the M-City test facility in Ann Arbor.

The next four-year Autodrive Challenge competition begins in the fall.

