Lawmaker revives bill to ban Michigan drivers from touching electronic devices

Only hands free devices would be allowed behind the wheel
State Sen. Ruth Johnson discusses her bill that would toughen Michigan's distracted driving...
State Sen. Ruth Johnson discusses her bill that would toughen Michigan's distracted driving law while Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and the family of a driver killed by a distracted driver look on. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A bill is back in Lansing to toughen Michigan’s distracted driving laws by prohibiting drivers from touching any electronic devices behind the wheel.

Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly reintroduced Senate Bill 409 to ban the use of any electronic devices behind the wheel unless they are hands free. Michigan laws currently only ban drivers from texting on cell phones, but they can hold phones to make calls and do other things.

“Michigan already bans texting and driving, but it is often difficult for law enforcement to identify a distracted driver who is texting rather doing something else on their phone,” Johnson said. “The problem is activities like using social media, surfing the internet or taking pictures while driving are equally distracting and dangerous.”

Distracted driving was responsible for 3,142 deaths across the United States in 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Johnson’s bill would require all use of electronic devices behind the wheel to be hands free and entirely voice activated. She said 26 other states, including Illinois, have similar hands-free-only laws for drivers using electronic devices.

Under the bill, which did not pass in the previous legislative session, police could pull over drivers based on suspected use of mobile devices without other violations and issue a ticket. Repeat violators could face one point on their driver’s license for a second violation and two points for any additional violations.

