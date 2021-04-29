Advertisement

Mayors urge infrastructure bill passage to help pay for much needed water upgrades

By Kevin Goff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/29/2021) - Safe drinking water is a growing problem across the country.

But it will cost a lot of money to fix that problem.

Thursday, mayors from across the Great Lakes got together - to figure out how to get the funding...

Pastor and advocate Chris Martin has seen first hand the work that needs to be done in Flint.

More than seven years later, 500 homes still have lead pipes leading to their kitchen sinks.

“I receive calls even now, from people who have said, look, I’ve had to foot the bill for pipes in my church, in my home,” said Cathedral of Faith Church Pastor Chris Martin.

It’s a problem not just in Flint, but across the nation: pipes laid a century ago, still in use today.

“Aging urban areas have not been able, for some time, because of eroding tax base, loss of revenue through companies leaving, moving out, like we experienced here in Flint,” added Martin.

It’s a costly measure...

“Nearly half of our houses have a lead service line. The newer post-World War II suburbs, probably have five or ten percent. Which means, if we used the same closed system to replace the lead service line, people in order cities are going to pay four or five times higher rate increases,” commented Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Mayors from Detroit, Flint and others around the Great Lakes - hope President Biden’s 2 trillion dollar infrastructure plan can help make these upgrades happen.

“We knew that families has been traumatized by lead service lines. And what we’re asking today is high-minded legislative action to be able to help us and support the activity of removing lead out of our communities,” added Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

There are an estimated 6 million lead service lines still in use across the country. The infrastructure bill - if passed- would allot more than a 100 billion dollars to upgrade dated water systems.

In addition money ear-marked for water systems, the 2-point-three trillion dollar bill also includes funding for education - child care subsidies, and paid paternal sick leave.

