Michigan reports 3,600+ COVID-19 cases -- lowest in over a month

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the smallest increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in over a month on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,623 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 837,514. That is the smallest daily increase in cases for the state since March 23.

State health officials reported 109 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,576. Seventy-eight of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by about 50% on Wednesday to the highest level this week with nearly 50,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests decreased to the lowest level since March 24, settling at 10.24% on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly. As of Thursday, 3,237 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 155 from Wednesday. Of those, 3,100 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Thursday was the third consecutive day with a drop of more than 100 in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan. Hospitals across the state are treating 1,100 fewer COVID-19 patients since the record of 4,358 was set 10 days ago on April 19.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care remained the same on Thursday while the number of patients on ventilators decreased. Michigan hospitals were treating 852 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 536 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 11 fewer COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.162 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 4.743 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.886 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 532,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 6.821 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.014 million people statewide. A total of 37.2% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 49.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 31,903 cases and 797 deaths, which is an increase of 147 cases and six deaths.

Saginaw, 19,637 cases and 556 deaths, which is an increase of 97 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 960 cases, 28 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 9,882 cases and 309 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases.

Clare, 1,891 cases, 73 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Gladwin, 1,813 cases, 47 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one deaths.

Gratiot, 2,983 cases and 106 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Huron, 2,943 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Iosco, 1,658 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 4,988 cases, 83 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 7,337 cases and 169 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 6,314 cases, 74 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 50 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,299 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Oscoda, 493 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,535 cases, 45 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Sanilac, 3,586 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Shiawassee, 5,337 cases, 94 deaths and 3,943 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Tuscola, 4,651 cases and 149 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

