Saginaw City Council approves $510,000 settlement in Blaisdell lawsuit

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - NEW TONIGHT -- ABC12 has learned that Saginaw City Council has approved a settlement with the estate of a man ,hot and killed by police.

Officers used deadly force after the man stabbed a police dog.

Prosecutors ruled the shooting justified.

Saginaw City Council approved the settlement during a closed portion of their meeting on Monday night.

They approved a payment of $510,000 to Mia Blaisdell, the aunt and only known relative of Zane Blaisdell.

When asked about the settlement, Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore said, “it was an unfortunate situation and I wish it would have turned out different, but I wasn’t there. I don’t know the circumstances around it but our prayers go out to the family.”

Saginaw Police came to Blaisdell’s home on February 9th, 2020 for a domestic disturbance complaint. Blaisdell had been holding his domestic partner captive and had a knife.

Saginaw police were able to get Blaisdell’s partner out of the home and attempted to tase Blaisdell. The K-9 Deebo was sent into the home later, and when Blaisdell stabbed the dog in the head with a knife, Blaisdell was shot and killed.

The wrongful death lawsuit claimed police shouldn’t have sent the K-9 into the home because they knew Blaisdell’s partner was safe and out of the house and Blaisdell had a history of mental illness.

We did reach out to Argonaut Insurance Company, the insurance provider for the City’s General Liability and Law Enforcement Liability, which will pay the settlement, for comment.

A spokesperson declined comment on the matter.

