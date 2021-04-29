See what elected Michigan officials said about President Biden’s congressional address

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Elected officials from across Michigan had varying reactions to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening.

Biden, who is nearing 100 days in office, outlined plans for trillions of dollars in spending to help families and overcome economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Reaction to his proposals generally depended on political party affiliations.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan’s two U.S. senators and Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint -- all Democrats -- approved of the speech. Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland criticized Biden’s proposals.

Whitmer

“Tonight, as he approaches his 100th day in office on Friday, President Biden spoke to the American people about the promises he’s delivered on and outlined his plans to help us build back better from the pandemic. His agenda makes game-changing investments in the fundamental, kitchen-table issues that I ran on—schools, small businesses, families, infrastructure—and towards our future. Thanks to the administration’s competent leadership at every level, we have put over 230 million shots in arms, delivered checks to millions of Michigan’s working families, and had meaningful conversations about policies and solutions instead of lurching from distraction to disaster. I am proud to have a partner in the White House, and I look forward to pairing the federal dollars available to us with state resources to create jobs, invest in our kids and schools, build up roads and bridges, and expand job training programs. Looking ahead, I urge Congress to pass the American Jobs and Families Plans so we can work together to create tens of millions of good-paying jobs, build up our infrastructure, and give families childcare, pre-K, and paid leave. Let’s get it done.”

Gilchrist

“In this short amount of time, the Biden-Harris administration has made it clear that, even in the face of unprecedented challenges, our nation will build back better and set a path toward generational success as we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. This administration is recognizing the shortcomings of the systems in place—systems that often leave communities of color underserved and disconnected from opportunity. I am encouraged to see that President Biden shares Governor Whitmer’s and my values regarding the importance of access to safer affordable childcare. As a father of three young children, I understand just how critical this is for Michigan families. The American Families Plan will provide economic security by equitably ensuring that everyone can contribute to our economy while caring for their loved ones. Clear, conscientious leadership has returned to the Oval Office with Biden-Harris administration, and I am confident that future policies and plans will be put in place that will protect, uplift, and inspire all Americans.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow

“During President Biden’s first 100 days in office, more than 1.3 million jobs have been created—the strongest job growth for any president in history in their first 100 days. President Biden has also exceeded his own goal of administering 200 million vaccines and partnered with Democrats in Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan, which has been a lifeline for families and communities in Michigan and across the country. The Biden Administration has truly hit the ground running.

“President Biden has put forward a bold jobs plan that puts the focus back on making things in America, rebuilding America’s neglected infrastructure and strengthening American manufacturing – all big priorities with a big impact on Michigan.

“Tonight, President Biden talked about our most precious resource – our children. His American Families Plan provides a blueprint for educational opportunity and economic security that gives our families what they need to succeed.

“I look forward to working with President Biden to pass this bold once-in-a-generation investment to rebuild our middle class and invest in America’s future.”

Sen. Gary Peters

“After taking office at a time of unprecedented crisis in our country, I am proud of the progress we have made in President Biden’s first 100 days and the relief we delivered to families, small businesses and communities in Michigan and across the country. Through my work as Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, I was pleased to help the President drastically expand vaccine distribution as part of the American Rescue Plan.

“Our work is just getting started as we continue to build back better. President Biden laid out a strong vision for upgrading our infrastructure — our roads, bridges, and access to broadband — and making critical investments in families to ensure they can not only care for their families but prosper.

“In the coming months, I also look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to bolster our domestic manufacturing capabilities and supply chain, spur additional economic growth and strengthen our national security — including to address serious threats facing us here at home.”

Kildee

“President Biden inherited a nation in crisis, including a raging pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. But with just 100 days in office, President Biden has already delivered results for the American people to defeat COVID-19 and get our economy back on track.

“President Biden is driven by results, not partisanship or showmanship. To help families, seniors and small businesses get through this pandemic, President Biden and Democrats in Congress passed the American Rescue Plan. This relief means more money in workers’ pockets, faster vaccine distribution, getting our kids back in the classroom safely and providing support for small businesses. Under the president’s leadership, America is now leading the world in vaccine distribution, with more than 200 million shots in arms.

“President Biden tonight laid out a vision for how we invest in the hardworking men and women of America. With the American Jobs Plan, we will rebuild our roads, bridges and water systems to make our economy more competitive and create good-paying jobs. And with the American Families Plan, we can make a transformational investment in our greatest asset—our workers and children—to ensure access to paid family leave, community college and affordable childcare is available to every American family.

“I look forward to continuing to work in Congress with President Biden and Vice President Harris to grow our economy and invest in our workers.”

Moolenaar

“When Joe Biden was vice president he oversaw the slowest economic recovery in modern American history. His proposals tonight, including his tax hikes, would be more of the same, hurting Michigan’s economy and slowing the recovery. We are already seeing employers in mid and northern Michigan have problems hiring workers because the $2 trillion spending bill President Biden signed in March pays people an extra $300 a week to stay home instead of going to work.

“I would also like to invest in our nation’s infrastructure, but President Biden has proposed cutting the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual budget by a billion dollars. We need the Army Corps to be fully funded so it can manage Great Lakes water levels, stop Asian carp and invasive species, and build a new lock at the Soo Locks. I will be working to stop Biden’s cut to the Army Corps so it has the resources it needs to invest in infrastructure and support the Great Lakes.”

