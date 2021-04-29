Advertisement

Some see a little rain today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system lifting into the Ohio Valley will bring rain showers across the southern side of the viewing area today while further north you’ll be drier. It’ll be chilly today with cool weather again tomorrow, then we’ll warm in time for the weekend.

Today’s highs will only be in the mid 50s for most, 40s closer to Lake Huron. Winds will be out of the NE to N at 5-10mph and we’ll be cloudy through the day. Showers will move through the I-69 corridor up into the thumb and bay region through the later morning and early afternoon before we turn drier for the evening.

Rainfall totals look to be between 1/10-1/4″.

Scattered showers are possible overnight and into early tomorrow as a cold front moves through. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees with a NW wind picking up to 10-20mph.

Tomorrow will be a little windy – NW winds will be steady at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. This will help to keep us cool despite some sunshine – highs tomorrow only make it to the lower 50s.

Saturday we’re back to near 70!

