STARS offering free rides to Saginaw-area COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - STARS public buses in Saginaw County are now offering free rides to anyone needing to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the county.

The announcement comes just days after the agency was forces to suspend some services due to staffing shortages. STARS announced a temporary suspension of its Rides to Wellness service two weeks ago.

On Thursday, the organization was back to normal and expanding services by offering free rides for those wanting to get vaccinated with the help of the Michigan Transportation Connection.

“The county needs better vaccine access,” said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens. “We have plenty of people aorund that can’t even get a ride to it. The vaccine is out there, but transportation is one of the barriers.

He wants STARS to be a part of the solution and help the Saginaw community reach it’s vaccination goals. The free rides will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and must be scheduled in advance by calling 1-844-532-7433 and then press 2.

“So you figure out where you want to get your vaccine and then call the number, say you want the free trip for the vaccine. They’ll take your information and book it,” Steffens said. “The STARS will show up at your door.”

