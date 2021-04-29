Advertisement

STARS offering free rides to Saginaw-area COVID-19 vaccine appointments

STARS begins bus service again.
STARS begins bus service again.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - STARS public buses in Saginaw County are now offering free rides to anyone needing to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the county.

The announcement comes just days after the agency was forces to suspend some services due to staffing shortages. STARS announced a temporary suspension of its Rides to Wellness service two weeks ago.

On Thursday, the organization was back to normal and expanding services by offering free rides for those wanting to get vaccinated with the help of the Michigan Transportation Connection.

“The county needs better vaccine access,” said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens. “We have plenty of people aorund that can’t even get a ride to it. The vaccine is out there, but transportation is one of the barriers.

He wants STARS to be a part of the solution and help the Saginaw community reach it’s vaccination goals. The free rides will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and must be scheduled in advance by calling 1-844-532-7433 and then press 2.

“So you figure out where you want to get your vaccine and then call the number, say you want the free trip for the vaccine. They’ll take your information and book it,” Steffens said. “The STARS will show up at your door.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
Benjamin Reinhart
Genesee County Jail deputy accused of sending sexual explicit messages, photos on duty
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan House: Give unemployed workers $1,000 if they find job
This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 3,600+ COVID-19 cases -- lowest in over a month
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
COVID: Vaccinations and case rates declining
Four bats with rabies have been discovered in Michigan this spring, including one in Midland...
Bat with rabies discovered in Midland County this spring