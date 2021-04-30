Advertisement

6-foot long sturgeon caught in Detroit River

Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office has a monster of a fish tale.
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old...
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old female sturgeon weighing over 240 pounds with a length of nearly 7-feet.(Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The Alpena office of the US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) shared a photo of a massive sturgeon that was caught in the Detroit River.

Calling it a “once in a lifetime catch,” the Detroit River native species crew caught the sturgeon last week. Clocking in at 240 lbs., measuring 6-feet-10 inches long, with a girth of almost four feet, this fish is one of the largest lake sturgeons ever recorded in the US.

Factoring in the sturgeon’s weight, the FWS office assumed it to be a female that had been roaming around the waters for over 100 years.

“She likely hatched in the Detroit River around 1920 when Detroit became the fourth largest city in America,” the office said.

They added that she was quickly released back into the river after she was processed - and after a staff member took a photo beside her for scale.

A sturgeon weighing 240 pounds and measuring nearly 7-feet long was caught in the Detroit River...
A sturgeon weighing 240 pounds and measuring nearly 7-feet long was caught in the Detroit River by the Alpena office of the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Service.(Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions
A new rooftop bar and restaurant in Downtown Flint is offering up to $1,000 as an incentive to...
Flint restaurant offers $1,000 bonus for its new employees
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State to continue remote transactions, appointments

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan on Thursday to help Michigan reach the end of the...
6pm - Whitmer announces "MI Vacc to Normal" plan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan on Thursday to help Michigan reach the end of the...
5 pm hit - Whitmer announces "MI Vacc to Normal" plan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan on Thursday to help Michigan reach the end of the...
Whitmer announces "MI Vacc to Normal" plan
Source: AP Images
Geico says stolen data used to file fake unemployment claims