Bars and restaurants can register for $28.6 billion assistance program Friday

U.S. Small Business Administration taking sign ups for Restaurant Revitalization Fund payments
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging bars and restaurants across Michigan to sign up for a share of the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Program.

Registration for the program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan, begins Friday through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Formal applications for funding will begin on Monday.

The federal bar and restaurant program is designed to help businesses deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns over the past year. They can apply for up to $10 million to recoup lost revenue or added expenses directly resulting from COVID-19.

Food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, taverns brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, breweries, wineries, distilleries and bakeries also are eligible.

“Restaurant owners and other food establishments have made incredible sacrifices over the past year to keep their communities safe and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “This vital relief will help ensure they can keep their doors open and continue to serve their communities while also ensuring their workers can stay employed entering the critical summer season.”

The program will prioritize applications from businesses owned by women, veterans and socially disadvantaged people for the first three weeks. Applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis for three weeks after that or until the money runs out.

Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan, said bars and restaurants should register quickly, because the funding is expected to go quickly. Click here for registration and application information.

