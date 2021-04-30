Community Forum gathers hundreds of community members to support their local police

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/29/2021) - Another Mid-Michigan community is looking at the possibly of disbanding its police department.

The move would save the city money, leaving police patrols in the hands of the County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday night, however, people living in and around the community showed up by the hundreds to let the city know they won’t stand by and let it happen.

As more and more cities try finding ways to trim expenses during the COVID-19 era, some are examining their police departments. For smaller ones like in Imlay City with fewer than ten officers, one option is outsourcing to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department, leaving current police officers feeling uncertain.

”It’s scary. We don’t know if we’re going to have a job. We heard tonight that the Sheriff could absorb us into the Sheriff’s Department, but we were informed we’d have to interview for a job. If I don’t interview well, I’m out of a job,” Officer Cory Martin said.

Martin has worked as in Imlay City for almost 15 years. Lapeer County Sheriff, Scott McKenna says they’ll be merged with the Sheriff’s Department as Deputies, keeping their pension intact. He says they would transfer their seniority over, which could result in a pay decrease.

For Martin, however, it’s not about the money.

”To know that I may not be able to provide for my family, but above that, doing what I truly love. We all love this job, and that’s the part that hurts the most,” Martin said.

On Thursday night, members in and around the community poured into a special meeting for a community forum, showing their support for the ones who serve them and know them by name.

”Before I start, I wanted to present the city manager with 925 signatures from our petition rally,” resident Denise Kovacik said.

The city is in early talks of outsourcing to the Sheriff’s Department to save money. The department already patrols ten other communities in the county.

One by one, for roughly four hours, residents like Kovacik took the stand to share their concerns and their testimonies.

Martin says hearing each speech in support of their department was humbling.

”To drive an hour to a place, you don’t do it just for anything. You do it because you love the people, and this community loves us in return,” Martin said.

The City Commission did not make a decision on Thursday evening. Another meeting is planned for Tuesday, May 4.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.