Downtown Owosso Farmers Market kicking off season with record vendors

60 vendors expected Saturday for the first day of sales this year
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Owosso’s Downtown Farmer’s Market is kicking off the season Saturday morning, and organizers say they’re seeing record numbers of vendors this early on.

Small businesses have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, some even forced to close for good. The farmers market could present the opportunity for small businesses to branch out after a tough year.

Tracey Peltier with the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market said local business owners now have another venue to build their brand.

“It’s been really fortunate for them to test their products out and develop that, but also to reach a brand new customer base,” she said. “So when they do go into to brick and mortar, they already have that. And this also gives them an opportunity for them to say, this is who we are, this is what we make -- and it’s always about the relationships.”

The farmers market spanning four city blocks downtown has seen many success stories with vendors going from small booths to booming businesses.

“We’re fortunate enough to have Foster Coffee in downtown Owosso and now they’re in Flint and Lansing,” Peltier said. “We’re so proud of those guys and they’ve worked so far. They started at a booth in the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market.”

She said 60 vendors will be in attendance Saturday when the farmers market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Exchange and Ball streets. The farmer’s market also will be open Thursday evenings and feature live music.

