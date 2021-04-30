Advertisement

Geico says stolen data used to file fake unemployment claims

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan officials are warning Geico insurance customers about a data breach, which the company says is behind fake claims for unemployment benefits.

Geico filed a required notice in April informing customers that driver’s license numbers and other data were stolen from an online sales system on the company’s website from January to March. The company believes that information is being used to file claims for unemployment.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is not aware of any fraudulent claims stemming from the Geico data breach, but its fraud detection measures remain high.

“Cybersecurity is critical in the insurance market as increasingly sophisticated criminals try to access consumers’ highly sensitive personal information maintained by their insurers,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.

Geico says it repaired the affected website and is offering customers a one-year subscription to the IdentityForce identity theft protection service at no charge.

“Unfortunately, bad actors will go to great lengths to steal personal information and the GEICO breach is another example of that,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I encourage GEICO customers to check for correspondence from the company. This also serves as a reminder that all of us should be checking account statements and credit reports for unauthorized activity.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions
A new rooftop bar and restaurant in Downtown Flint is offering up to $1,000 as an incentive to...
Flint restaurant offers $1,000 bonus for its new employees
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State to continue remote transactions, appointments

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan on Thursday to help Michigan reach the end of the...
6pm - Whitmer announces "MI Vacc to Normal" plan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan on Thursday to help Michigan reach the end of the...
5 pm hit - Whitmer announces "MI Vacc to Normal" plan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan on Thursday to help Michigan reach the end of the...
Whitmer announces "MI Vacc to Normal" plan
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old...
6-foot long sturgeon caught in Detroit River