Geico says stolen data used to file fake unemployment claims

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan officials are warning Geico insurance customers about a data breach, which the company says is behind fake claims for unemployment benefits.

Geico filed a required notice in April informing customers that driver’s license numbers and other data were stolen from an online sales system on the company’s website from January to March. The company believes that information is being used to file claims for unemployment.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is not aware of any fraudulent claims stemming from the Geico data breach, but its fraud detection measures remain high.

“Cybersecurity is critical in the insurance market as increasingly sophisticated criminals try to access consumers’ highly sensitive personal information maintained by their insurers,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.

Geico says it repaired the affected website and is offering customers a one-year subscription to the IdentityForce identity theft protection service at no charge.

“Unfortunately, bad actors will go to great lengths to steal personal information and the GEICO breach is another example of that,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I encourage GEICO customers to check for correspondence from the company. This also serves as a reminder that all of us should be checking account statements and credit reports for unauthorized activity.”

