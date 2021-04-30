General Motors plant in Saginaw eliminating a shift, cutting jobs

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Layoffs are under way at the General Motors Saginaw Metal Casting Operations plant.

The local union president is confirming the third shift at the plant is being eliminated. The facility produces engine blocks for a variety of GM vehicles.

United Auto Workers Local 668 President Tony Mann said the shift is being eliminated because the V6 engine product line is being eliminated. While the number of jobs is being reduced by 45 at the Saginaw plant, the workers may not be unemployed.

Most of the workers will now report to the Flint Engine Operations plant while a few will go to Bowling Green, Ky., in June. Others will wait to be transferred to other facilities.

Mann hopes the foundry will pick up a new product and add more jobs in Saginaw.

