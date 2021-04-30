Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As promised, some much-needed rain fell across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  And, as promised,  the northern parts of the area enjoyed the warmest temperatures.  Having said that, temperatures across the entire ABC12 viewing area topped-out at below average levels.  Some spotty showers will linger overnight as a cold front sweeps across the state.  Temperatures early Friday morning will range from the 30s, to around 40.

Some clouds, and perhaps, a few showers will linger across parts of Mid-Michigan early Friday.  The trends for the day will be for our skies to clear, and for northwesterly winds to become quite strong.  With the northwesterly winds counterbalancing the sunshine, highs for the day will be in the lower, to middle 50s, but it won’t ever feel that warm.

Warmer air will make a move into lower Michigan during the weekend.  Some sunshine will combine with southwesterly winds Saturday to quickly push temperatures back to above-average levels.  Highs Saturday will cruise through the 60s, with a few spots touching 70.  A front is going to drape itself across lower Michigan Sunday.  This will once again result in a large temperature difference from north to south.  The front may also support more rain.  We will track that potential for you on ABC12 News. - JR

