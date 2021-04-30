Advertisement

Massive Iosco County wildfire nearly contained a week after it started

U.S. Forest Service planning to review why a prescribed burn got out of control
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre wildfire in remote Iosco County.(Uriah Biesck, Grant Twp. Fire Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The massive wildfire that scorched thousands of acres in a remote area of western Iosco County is nearly contained a week after it started.

The U.S. Forest Service ignited the fire as a prescribed burn on April 23 with plans to burn just over 1,000 acres in the Huron-Manistee National Forest. However, the flames jumped roadways and containment lines, eventually burning 5,781 acres.

The Forest Service says the Brittle Fire was 98% contained Friday morning and crews hoped to reach full containment later in the day. The fire is not spreading much, but pockets of flames remain in the burned area.

No injuries were reported from the fire, no structures were lost and very little privately owned land was affected. Two neighborhoods in Iosco County were evacuated while the fire burned out of control a week ago, but residents were allowed back home after fewer than 12 hours.

Once the fire is completely contained extinguished, the Forest Service plans to conduct a thorough review of what caused the controlled burn to go out of control. The agency’s policies require the review and officials plan to share the results when it is complete.

The Forest Service planned the prescribed burn in a forest of red pine, jack pine and oak trees to establish a fire break and rehabilitate wildlife habitat. Officials say an unforecasted wind event blew embers outside the fire line into areas rich with unburned fuel.

The prescribed burn crew noticed a spot fire starting and tried to extinguish it, but they were not successful. Nearly 4,700 acres outside the planned burn area -- still mostly on federal land -- was consumed in the fire.

The Forest Service says previous prescribed burns conducted over a span of four weeks before the Brittle Fire created fire breaks, which helped prevent the wildfire from spreading into occupied areas and consuming any structures.

Regional Forest Service managers say the incident will provide a learning opportunity for future crews, so they are planning a full investigation and analysis to determine what happened.

“The primary objective of the analysis is to determine factors which led to the prescribed fire escape and any measures which could be taken to prevent a recurrence on a future fire,” said Huron-Manistee National Forests Supervisor Leslie Auriemmo. “A secondary objective is to document the event with lessons learned in a way that can facilitate shared learning among all involved in wildland fire management.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions
A new rooftop bar and restaurant in Downtown Flint is offering up to $1,000 as an incentive to...
Flint restaurant offers $1,000 bonus for its new employees
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State to continue remote transactions, appointments

Latest News

Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Bars and restaurants can register for $28.6 billion assistance program Friday
Michigan is receiving $312 million from the annual tobacco settlement payment.
Michigan receives $312 million from annual tobacco settlement payment
Health department urges quarantine over potential exposures at unofficial Reese High School prom
Health department urges quarantine over potential exposures at unofficial Reese High School prom
Community forum gathers support for local police
Community forum gathers support for local police