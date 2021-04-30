Michigan 5% away from meeting first COVID-19 vaccine benchmark

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is 5% away from meeting the first of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 vaccine goals to loosen restrictions.

Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show 50% of adults age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Two weeks after that figure reaches 55%, the requirement for some office employees to work remotely will end.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.241 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 4.771 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.914 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 556,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 6.915 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.044 million people statewide. A total of 38% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 50% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,440 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 840,954. That is the smallest daily increase in cases for the state since March 23.

State health officials reported 36 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,611.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped slight on Thursday but remained at the second highest level this week with nearly 43,850 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests fell below 10% on Thursday for the first time in six weeks, settling at 9.7%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly. As of Friday, 3,135 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 102 from Thursday. Of those, 2,995 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Friday was the fourth consecutive day with a drop of more than 100 in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan. Hospitals across the state are treating 1,200 fewer COVID-19 patients since the record of 4,358 was set on April 19.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators in Michigan both decreased on Friday. Michigan hospitals were treating 813 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 529 of them were on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 39 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 32,040 cases and 799 deaths, which is an increase of 137 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 19,711 cases and 557 deaths, which is an increase of 74 cases and one death.

Arenac, 964 cases, 28 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 9,915 cases and 309 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Clare, 1,899 cases, 73 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gladwin, 1,815 cases, 47 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 2,990 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and two deaths.

Huron, 2,948 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 1,668 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Isabella, 4,999 cases, 83 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Lapeer, 7,380 cases and 171 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 6,349 cases, 74 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,307 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Oscoda, 495 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 1,539 cases, 45 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 3,604 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Shiawassee, 5,360 cases, 94 deaths and 3,943 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Tuscola, 4,669 cases and 149 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

