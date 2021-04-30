Advertisement

Michigan receives $312 million from annual tobacco settlement payment

Michigan is receiving $312 million from the annual tobacco settlement payment.(KXII)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s 23rd annual payment from the 1998 tobacco settlement will total $312 million, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The money goes to the Michigan Department of Treasury and the Michigan Tobacco Settlement Finance Authority.

Michigan and several other states filed lawsuits against major U.S. tobacco companies for allegedly misleading the public about the dangers of cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco. The case resulted in a 1998 master settlement agreement with 46 states and six territories.

Tobacco companies are required to make annual payments to the states and territories in the settlement, fund a national foundation devoted to public education about the dangers of tobacco and agree to limits on advertising their products.

Nessel said cigarette sales are down 20% in the 23 years since the settlement was signed and the public better understands how harmful tobacco products are.

“This ongoing settlement not only means a significant amount of money for Michigan each year, it also serves as ongoing accountability for the tobacco industry and betterment of our country’s health,” she said.

Michigan received $278 million from the tobacco settlement last year and has received a total of $6.2 billion since 1998.

