Advertisement

Michigan State Police trooper facing charges after crash that killed unborn child

The trooper allegedly made a U-turn into the path of an oncoming car carrying a Flint woman pregnant with twins
By Ann Pierret
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly caused a crash in his patrol car, which caused the death of an unborn child.

Investigators say 27-year-old Rashaad Fahiym Cormier was driving the patrol car south on Linden Road near Lennon Road in Flint Township around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 14 when he and another trooper riding with him witnessed a northbound driver commit a traffic violation.

Cormier, who works out of the Flint Post, made a U-turn to go after the driver who committed the violation, but he did not see a Chevrolet Malibu also heading south on Linden Road. The Malibu hit the patrol car on the driver’s side.

A 38-year-old woman pregnant with twins was in the Malibu with two others. Police say the crash caused one of the unborn babies to die.

The 28-year-old woman from Mt. Morris driving the Malibu was treated and released at an area hospital for minor injuries while an 18-year-old woman from Mt. Morris did not seek medical attention. Cormier also was treated and released for minor injuries at the hospital while the other trooper was not injured.

“The Michigan State Police is deeply sorry for the role our trooper played in this traffic crash, which resulted in the tragic loss of a child,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and all those who have been impacted by this situation.”

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced misdemeanor charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle causing a miscarriage or stillbirth and moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function against Cormier on Friday. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

“This was a tragic accident and my heart goes out to the victim and her family,” Leyton said. “While not willful, Trooper Cormier’s actions were indeed negligent and he has been charged accordingly. No one is above the law.”

Cormier was placed on paid suspension after the crash per the trooper’s union contract. He will be switched to unpaid suspension while his case works through the court system.

Cormier is awaiting arraignment on the charges in Genesee County District Court.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions
A new rooftop bar and restaurant in Downtown Flint is offering up to $1,000 as an incentive to...
Flint restaurant offers $1,000 bonus for its new employees
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State to continue remote transactions, appointments

Latest News

General Motors plant in Saginaw eliminating a shift, cutting jobs
MSP Trooper charged in September crash that claimed the life of unborn baby
Flint Police Chief working to shut down "Club Sonoco"
A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020....
Stay-at home protest in Lansing one year ago and the aftermath