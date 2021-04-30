Michigan State Police trooper facing charges after crash that killed unborn child

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly caused a crash in his patrol car, which caused the death of an unborn child.

Investigators say 27-year-old Rashaad Fahiym Cormier was driving the patrol car south on Linden Road near Lennon Road in Flint Township around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 14 when he and another trooper riding with him witnessed a northbound driver commit a traffic violation.

Cormier, who works out of the Flint Post, made a U-turn to go after the driver who committed the violation, but he did not see a Chevrolet Malibu also heading south on Linden Road. The Malibu hit the patrol car on the driver’s side.

A 38-year-old woman pregnant with twins was in the Malibu with two others. Police say the crash caused one of the unborn babies to die.

The 28-year-old woman from Mt. Morris driving the Malibu was treated and released at an area hospital for minor injuries while an 18-year-old woman from Mt. Morris did not seek medical attention. Cormier also was treated and released for minor injuries at the hospital while the other trooper was not injured.

“The Michigan State Police is deeply sorry for the role our trooper played in this traffic crash, which resulted in the tragic loss of a child,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and all those who have been impacted by this situation.”

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced misdemeanor charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle causing a miscarriage or stillbirth and moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function against Cormier on Friday. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

“This was a tragic accident and my heart goes out to the victim and her family,” Leyton said. “While not willful, Trooper Cormier’s actions were indeed negligent and he has been charged accordingly. No one is above the law.”

Cormier was placed on paid suspension after the crash per the trooper’s union contract. He will be switched to unpaid suspension while his case works through the court system.

Cormier is awaiting arraignment on the charges in Genesee County District Court.

