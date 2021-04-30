Advertisement

Part of southbound I-675 closing entirely in Saginaw County beginning Monday

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - All southbound lanes of I-675 are closing for a concrete repair project on Monday.

The southbound lanes of I-675 will be closed from the north junction with I-75 to Tittabawassee Road until May 27. A detour will be posted directing drivers down I-75 and Tittabawassee Road.

Contactors for the Michigan Department of Transportation will be working on concrete and structure repairs during the three-week closure. Southbound I-675 is expected to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend travelers.

The project is part of a $10.5 million investment to improve 8.5 miles of pavement along I-675 during the next two construction seasons. MDOT is planning to repair 36 bridges and culverts as part of the project.

