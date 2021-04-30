Saginaw Township, Saginaw seeing changes in public safety leadership soon

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Big changes coming to the leadership of public safety departments in a mid-Michigan township.

And one of those changes means there will be a change in the city of Saginaw, as its fire chief has announced he is leaving.

“Saginaw Township, the residents have been so supportive of both our police and fire departments,” says Saginaw Township Manager James Wickman.

He believes that support will continue as the two long-time leaders of the fire and police departments are retiring.

First up, Jim Peterson will be retiring as Saginaw Township Fire Chief in May. He’s held the job for more than 15 years. The township didn’t look far for his replacement, choosing Saginaw Fire Chief Chris Van Loo to become the next chief, who will start next month.

“Chris was a strong choice right here in our own backyard, he’s been in the fire service, 30 years in just the city alone,” says Wickman.

Long-time Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl is also retiring. He became the police chief in 2004. He will most likely stay on the job through the end of the year. Wickman has already chosen his replacement, Saginaw Township Detective Lieutenant Scott Malace.

“Scott Malace has been with the department for 27 years and served as a command officer for 18 years and is a great choice for us,” says Wickman.

A couple of big changes in the township for Wickman, who was just hired as the manager in June. The department head changes have been one of the challenges he has faced in his new role.

“One is this organizational transition, my role, the two chiefs role, but we have also had a couple other department heads that have transitioned in the last couple of years, we have a couple of more in the next few years, this is a major time of transition of township government,” says Wickman.

The city of Saginaw is now beginning the process of finding a new fire chief.

