Stay-at home protest in Lansing one year ago and the aftermath

LANSING Mich. (WJRT) -(04/30/21)- ”I just wanted to let you know... For anyone who says this is a peaceful protest -- it’s not. It’s an angry mob.” former State Representative, Vanessa Guerra.

As state legislators met to discuss extending Michigan’s state of emergency that was issued on March 10th 2020 and slated to end that Thursday.

Hundreds of protesters, many of them armed--- angry about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus stay at home orders, were outside the state capitol and pushing their way inside.

At this point-- Michigan had more than 40-thousand cases of coronavirus and nearly 37-hundred deaths due to the virus.

But some believed the Governor was overstepping her authority with her strict stay-at home orders, which shut down nonessential businesses, moved schools to remote learning and confined residents to their homes.

Some of the protesters confronted police while attempting to enter the floor of the legislative chamber as police blocked them from doing so.

Later that day, the Republican-led legislature refused to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Whitmer’s authority and actions.

The Governor responded with a new 28-day state of emergency and disaster.

Just 5 months later --

On October 8th 2020, the FBI announced the arrests of 13 men suspected of taking part in what prosecutors are now calling an act of domestic terrorism.

An alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

6 men were indicted on federal kidnapping charges and 8 more were charged in Michigan state court with providing support to the plot.

What followed the alleged plot to kidnap and murder Whitmer would lead to the arrest of hundreds of people including many Michiganders.

The Insurrection at the Nation’s Capitol on January 6th of this year. It began during a Trump rally to protest the results of the November Presidential election.

The nation and world watched as the shocking and violent images began to take place. Police officers beaten- windows smashed and Congressional offices looted-- as rioters searched for members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence.

Five people died. One was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer and a Capitol Police officer from natural causes. And the search is still on for anyone who took part.

Just this week--Federal prosecutors unveiled new charges against three men accused in an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, including conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.