Advertisement

Stay-at home protest in Lansing one year ago and the aftermath

A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020....
A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(NBC15)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING Mich. (WJRT) -(04/30/21)- ”I just wanted to let you know... For anyone who says this is a peaceful protest -- it’s not. It’s an angry mob.” former State Representative, Vanessa Guerra.

As state legislators met to discuss extending Michigan’s state of emergency that was issued on March 10th 2020 and slated to end that Thursday.

Hundreds of protesters, many of them armed--- angry about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus stay at home orders, were outside the state capitol and pushing their way inside.

At this point-- Michigan had more than 40-thousand cases of coronavirus and nearly 37-hundred deaths due to the virus.

But some believed the Governor was overstepping her authority with her strict stay-at home orders, which shut down nonessential businesses, moved schools to remote learning and confined residents to their homes.

Some of the protesters confronted police while attempting to enter the floor of the legislative chamber as police blocked them from doing so.

Later that day, the Republican-led legislature refused to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Whitmer’s authority and actions.

The Governor responded with a new 28-day state of emergency and disaster.

Just 5 months later --

On October 8th 2020, the FBI announced the arrests of 13 men suspected of taking part in what prosecutors are now calling an act of domestic terrorism.

An alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

6 men were indicted on federal kidnapping charges and 8 more were charged in Michigan state court with providing support to the plot.

What followed the alleged plot to kidnap and murder Whitmer would lead to the arrest of hundreds of people including many Michiganders.

The Insurrection at the Nation’s Capitol on January 6th of this year. It began during a Trump rally to protest the results of the November Presidential election.

The nation and world watched as the shocking and violent images began to take place. Police officers beaten- windows smashed and Congressional offices looted-- as rioters searched for members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence.

Five people died. One was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer and a Capitol Police officer from natural causes. And the search is still on for anyone who took part.

Just this week--Federal prosecutors unveiled new charges against three men accused in an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, including conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions
A new rooftop bar and restaurant in Downtown Flint is offering up to $1,000 as an incentive to...
Flint restaurant offers $1,000 bonus for its new employees
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State to continue remote transactions, appointments

Latest News

Reese High School in Tuscola County.
Health department urges quarantine, struggles to trace potential exposures at unofficial Reese High School prom
Dog stranded on Saginaw County island rescued with timely call
Dog stranded on Saginaw County island rescued with timely call
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich.
“Pure poison:” victim reflects on seven years of Flint water crisis as city infrastructure projects near completion
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI.
CMU quarterback in critical condition following off-campus apartment shooting