Sunshine but windy Friday afternoon

Some gusts over 30 mph.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunshine will now be taking over for the rest of our Friday. A few fair weather clouds will float by, but that’s it. Winds will up at a good clip throughout the day – steady at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 30s, out of the NW. This will help to keep highs in the low to mid 50s!

Gusts die down this evening with winds shifting to the SW overnight at 5-10mph. Tonight cover those plants as we’ll drop to the mid 20s to low 30s.

Clouds start to build back in into tomorrow morning. We’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs into the mid and upper 60s thanks to a warm front moving in. This front brings the clouds, and also the chance for a few showers.

Rain becomes more widespread Sunday as our front stalls out across the state. Keep that umbrella with you as Monday looks to be pretty soggy!

