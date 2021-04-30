Advertisement

Utilities cut off at condemned Richfield Court Apartments complex

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint officials followed through on promises to cut off the utilities at the condemned Richfield Court Apartments complex on Friday.

The city shut off the complex’s water service and Consumers Energy crews and cut electricity to the apartments thanks to a court order issued a month ago. Windows and doors will soon be boarded up, along with a fence placed around the entire complex.

The Flint Police Department will also keep a closer eye on the property now that all remaining residents are required to leave.

ABC12 has been reporting on the unlivable conditions at Richfield Court since February. Residents in the complex were dealing with burst water pipes, flooded buildings, overflowing dumpsters, broken windows and several severely fire damaged buildings.

The city of Flint condemned the property in February and worked with several nonprofit agencies to find suitable housing for the remaining residents.

Since then, six more fires have been reported in the complex, including one on Monday. A fire marshal with the Flint Fire Department has said many of the fires were set intentionally and crews likely will be called out for more fires until the buildings are demolished.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions
A new rooftop bar and restaurant in Downtown Flint is offering up to $1,000 as an incentive to...
Flint restaurant offers $1,000 bonus for its new employees
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State to continue remote transactions, appointments

Latest News

Beecher celebrates is 9th boys basketball state championship.
Beecher celebrates its 9th boys basketball state championship
Mid-Michigan voters head to the polls next Tuesday
Mid-Michigan voters head to the polls next Tuesday
Leo's Coney Island
Mid-Michigan bars and restaurants eager for share of $28 billion rescue fund
Beecher celebrates its 9th boys basketball state championship