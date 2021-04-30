Utilities cut off at condemned Richfield Court Apartments complex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint officials followed through on promises to cut off the utilities at the condemned Richfield Court Apartments complex on Friday.

The city shut off the complex’s water service and Consumers Energy crews and cut electricity to the apartments thanks to a court order issued a month ago. Windows and doors will soon be boarded up, along with a fence placed around the entire complex.

The Flint Police Department will also keep a closer eye on the property now that all remaining residents are required to leave.

ABC12 has been reporting on the unlivable conditions at Richfield Court since February. Residents in the complex were dealing with burst water pipes, flooded buildings, overflowing dumpsters, broken windows and several severely fire damaged buildings.

The city of Flint condemned the property in February and worked with several nonprofit agencies to find suitable housing for the remaining residents.

Since then, six more fires have been reported in the complex, including one on Monday. A fire marshal with the Flint Fire Department has said many of the fires were set intentionally and crews likely will be called out for more fires until the buildings are demolished.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.