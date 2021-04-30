Advertisement

Whitmer joins six Midwest governors in video to encourage COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears in a video with other Midwest governors encouraging adults to get...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears in a video with other Midwest governors encouraging adults to get a COVID-19 vaccine.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined six of her counterparts from around the Midwest to produce a new video encouraging adults to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin also took part in the video released on Friday. Whitmer has said getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be crucial to enjoying summer celebrations like normal this year.

“Everyone in the United States is now eligible to get the safe and effective vaccines, and we know it’s a team effort to get everyone vaccinated,” she said. “We know that the virus doesn’t care about state lines or political parties. It’s on all of us to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect you, your family, and neighbors and get our nation back to normal.”

Whitmer announced a new set of COVID-19 benchmarks on Thursday that will allow Michigan’s restrictions to loosen as the state reaches certain percentages of the adult population receiving the vaccine. Two weeks after 70% of adults receive a dose of vaccine, all broad restrictions will end.

As of Friday morning, 49.6% of Michiganders age 16 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine while 37.2% are considered fully vaccinated. The restrictions requiring some office employees to work remotely will end two weeks after 55% of adults receive one dose.

