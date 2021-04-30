Advertisement

Youth Development Corp. helps Saginaw teens enter workforce

Congressman Kildee toured the center Friday after helping secure $1 million in funding
By Mark Bullion
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw nonprofit organization is helping to keep teens off the streets and on the job.

The Youth Development Corp. is helping students realize that their dreams can become a reality and they can get paid while doing it.

Jermel McDonald-Bodiford is a hands-on guy with a solid work ethic and attitude. He’s a student at the Youth Development Corp. in Saginaw with a dream of becoming a master electrician.

“It’s going very well for me,” McDonald-Bodiford said. “I learned a lot in a short amount of time. Right now, I’m on work experience and I’m learning more and more as I go.”

The Youth Development Corp. works to help people in the community like McDonald-Bodiford get their GEDs, college credits and skilled trades certifications.

“I just never took initiative but after high school,” he said. “I was like, I’m going to try the program and I found out also that they pay so it really made me want to come every day to learn more.”

The Youth Development Corp. has long been a vision for founder Eric Eggleston, who said every young adult should be afforded an opportunity to become a better and contributing member to society.

He sought help from Congressman Dan Kildee back in 2017 and was able to secure more than $1 million to build and fund the center. On Friday, Kildee toured the Youth Development Corp. for the first time.

“These young people who are coming here who have some challenges not only becoming trained, but proficient in trades that are really in demand,” he said. “It’s really exciting.”

Gerald Kariem, sits on the board of directors for the Youth Development Corp., is also the United Auto Workers vice president and director for Ford. It brings him a lot of joy to see young people applying themselves and laying a solid foundation for future success.

“This is a program where it’s not just talking. It’s walking the walk. It’s changing lives,” Kariem said. “Some folks aren’t just cut out to do the mainstream college route, so this is a very good alternative for a lot of our young folks.”

The Youth Development Corp. affords students to learn more about plumbing, solar panel installation, roofing, welding and much more with a $10 an hour wage. The program is open to anyone age 16 to 24 who lives in the city of Saginaw regardless of school status or criminal background.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions
A new rooftop bar and restaurant in Downtown Flint is offering up to $1,000 as an incentive to...
Flint restaurant offers $1,000 bonus for its new employees
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State to continue remote transactions, appointments

Latest News

Downtown Owosso Farmers Market
Downtown Owosso Farmers Market kicking off season with record vendors
It's a new monthly segment with staffing expert Jared Coseglia from Tru Staffing Partners, INC
ABC12′s new Job Whisperer segment aims to help get mid-Michigan back-to-work
Hundreds of runners take off in the Crim Festival of Races.
Crim Festival of Races rolls out training program for summer events
Morgan Monroe got her degree in occupational therapy after recovering from a major motorcycle...
Clio family celebrates miracle recovery from crash, ending with a college degree