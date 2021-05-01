Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water shutoff

Carrollton Township, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/30/2021) - Cities and states nationwide are taking important steps in recognizing clean water as a basic human right.

Last year, legislation in Michigan supported that with a temporary ban on water shutoffs for unpaid water bills.

That statewide ban was lifted at the end of March, and one Mid-Michigan woman isn’t happy about her township warning about water shutoffs on Facebook and not on her water bill.

Christy Martin’s water bill for her Carrollton Township home comes in every three months. Now, it shows a past due of more than $600 dollars and a current total of more than $1,000.

”My plan was to pay it off completely on the 20th, which obviously changed,” Martin said.

That’s because on Friday morning, she saw this post on the Carrollton Township Police Department Facebook page, saying those who have a delinquent balance will be shut off come Monday morning unless it’s paid in full.

”I was like, ‘Wait a second. I don’t have a shutoff notice,’ so I went to my bill just to make sure,” Martin said.

Her bill warned of a ten percent late fee charged on accounts not paid by the due date, but it said nothing about a shutoff notice, and that could be a problem for someone who’s in the process of moving and trying to organize what bills need to be paid and when.

“I just don’t think it’s fair to not put that information on your bill. I just think it wasn’t done properly,” Martin said.

Martin commented on the post, asking why shut off notices weren’t sent out?

The reply said notices have been sent out every month.

Martin says she never received one, and that information still should be on the bill.

She scrambled to get her payment in on Friday, but she’s worried about others in the community.

”In Carrollton too, I know there’s a lot of senior living places, so what happens if somebody didn’t have Facebook? They’re going to wake up Monday without water,” Martin said.

The township supervisor and treasurer were not available for comment, but the Facebook post says payments can be made online or put in the drive-up drop box in front of the Township Office by Sunday night.

