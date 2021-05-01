Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Clouds and a few showers Friday morning gave way to bright sunshine and strong winds for our Friday afternoon.  Unfortunately, the winds were blowing in from the northwest, so temperatures during the afternoon fell well shy of our average of 63-degrees.  Overnight, the winds will diminish and clock-back to the southwest.  Temperatures early Saturday morning will surround the freezing mark, so a little bit of frost will be possible in a few areas.

Brisk winds are a good bet for Saturday too.  The wind direction will be in from the southwest, so we will warm up a  bit.  Ultimately, high temperatures will easily move through the 60s, with a few spots touching 70.  A few sprinkles or brief showers will be possible Saturday, but don’t cancel your plans.  Nothing widespread nor heavy is expected.

We will have a better chance of some rain on Sunday, but I don’t see anything that would wash the day out.  Winds Sunday will be in from the southwest for the southerly parts of the area, while the northern parts will see a wind off of Lake Huron.  As a result, highs will range from near 60 to the north, to the middle 70s south.  We will all cool down some for the start of the week with a better chance of rain, and maybe a few storms. We will track that potential for you on ABC12 News. - JR

