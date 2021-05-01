Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Warmer with a few showers or rumbles of thunder Sunday
By Kevin Goff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Scattered showers dotted parts of mid-Michigan Saturday.

However, a late surge of warmer air help salvage the start of the weekend.

We’ll have another taste of summer weather Sunday.

Just keep in mind the closer you are to the water, the cooler it will be.

Temperatures will range from near 80 inland to lower 50s by Lake Huron.

A few afternoon showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible.

A stationary front will focus some of that rain. North of this boundary, the wind direction will be more easterly, dragging in cooler air from Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay.

The position will determine how far north the warm air makes it.

Even though the calendar says May, cooler weather will dominate our forecast for the next week or so with lots of 50s.

Normal is the mid 60s this time of year.

Some rain is expected Monday with lingering showers for Tuesday and Friday.

