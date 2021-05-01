Advertisement

MI GOP questions vaccine-only metric while health expert is in favor

On Friday Republican leaders are questioning Governor Whitmer’s “MI Vacc to Normal” plan.
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

They want to know if the vaccination rates don’t reach her goals what happens then.

Ben Frederick, who represents 85th district, including Shiawassee and Saginaw Counties says while he is glad that the Governor has released a plan he thinks there are more metrics we should look at.

“We now have the ability to discuss and debate that plan is warranted to have questions about if there’s ways that we can fine tune it beyond simply vaccination rates,” said Frederick.

The MI Vacc to Normal plan the governor announced on Thursday includes four benchmarks that will lift the remaining restrictions throughout the state.

When 55%, 60%, 65% and 70% of people ages 16 and up get at least one vaccination restrictions will begin to loosen accordingly in the state.

“A set of clear goals to accompany every step of this process. As we drive toward our eventual goal of returning to normal. We will pass checkpoints along the way that will allow us to gradually lift more limits, and eventually we’ll get over that finish line,” said Governor Whitmer.

Frederick says the MI Vacc to Normal plan did not come with an announcement or had any direct legislative involvement and says more work needs to be done.

“I don’t think vaccinations alone are something that we hang our hat on, by itself, I think that is important, but it really was all came down to protecting the capacity of our health systems. And as we see numbers continue to decline and sustainably decline that should become a factor as well,” said Frederick.

Public health assistant professor of Michigan State University Rick Sadler, PhD, MPH says he was excited to hear about the governor’s plan and says monitoring the COVID-19 vaccination metrics is the best way to end the pandemic.

“Once we reach a certain vaccination level, there’s no going back from that… we’re not going to spread it to the degree that we’ve been spreading it. So the more people get vaccinated, the slower, it’s going to spread and eventually it’ll die out,” he said.

As of Friday morning just under half of adult Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

