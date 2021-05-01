Mid-Michigan voters head to the polls next Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/30/2012) - While local elections don’t receive the attention as national or even state elections, they are still very important.

Voters will go to the polls next Tuesday to cast their ballot on a number of proposals.

Many community proposals and initiatives are on the ballot for next Tuesday’s election.

For last minute voting you have a few choices.

“We’re open Saturday, 9 to 5. Voters can come and vote at the counter in person, or they can drop off ballots,” said Burton City Clerk Racheal Boggs.

Just like in November, safety measures are in place.

“Sanitary lotion, the facial masks as well as some spray. And we require that the voters are 6 feet apart,” commented Flint City Clerk Inez Brown.

In the city of Flint, a 4 year millage renewal to fund police & fire protection and a 6 year millage renewal for public transportation.

Genesee County residents will vote on a 5 year millage renewal to fund 911 emergency call services.

Plus, a 10 year millage request to improve county mental health services.

Voters in Saginaw, Bay and Midland Counties will decide an 8 year property tax increase for school improvements in the Freeland Community School District.

There’s also a Merrill Community Schools bond proposal that also includes Gratiot county.

In Shiawassee County, there’s two bond proposals supporting the Corunna Public School District.

Lapeer County has a tax proposal to fund the Dryden Fire Department.

Arenac County has a tax renewal for mosquito control.

School district residents in Gratiot & Isabella County will decide if a tax proposal passes to help fund Mid-Michigan College.

And finally, in Huron County, Verona Township has a millage renewal for both road improvements and fire protection.

With Point Aux Barques residents deciding a bond proposal for township public sanitary sewer system improvements.

This might be the last time you get to cast your vote in May.

The Michigan House approved proposals Tuesday that would combine local and state ballot proposals, now in August, to the month of June.

For more ballot details in your community, just go to the link in this story on our website, abc12.com.

https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/PublicBallot

