(Gray News) - Character actress Olympia Dukakis, perhaps best known for her Oscar-winning performance in the film “Moonstruck,” died Saturday at age 89.

Dukakis’s brother confirmed her death in a post to social media.

My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis. Posted by Apollo Dukakis on Saturday, May 1, 2021

