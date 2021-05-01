Warmer and windy to begin the weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan wrapped up the month of April with cooler than normal weather, but we see the return of warmer temperatures beginning today which will last through the weekend.

Overnight, skies cleared out and that allowed temperatures to drop like a rock. Temperatures to begin the day are in the 20s and 30s so frost on the grass and on your windshield is a good bet out there early. As we move throughout the day, we’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 60s, close to 70 degrees in spots. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible after lunchtime. Winds are also going to be incredibly strong, especially this afternoon. Sustained winds of 15-25+ mph are expected with gusts near 40 mph at times. Like yesterday, you may want to make sure you don’t have anything in your yard that could blow around. Tonight, a stray shower or storm will be possible late with lows in the 50s. Winds will also begin to relax. Sunday will begin an active period of weather that will usher in multiple rain chances.

For the most part, Sunday will start on a dry note but as we get later in the day, rain and thunderstorm chances increase. A warm front lifting into Mid-Michigan will also stall and where this happens will be key in how warm we get. Right now, it appears the front will stall in the Tri-Cities region so it will be cooler there than further south. Highs are expected to be in the 60s (north) and 70s (south). If this front stalls further north, most of us will get into the 70s. Sunday night, widespread rain is expected to develop and carry into the day on Monday. With drought conditions persisting across Mid-Michigan, this rain is welcome news for many.

The rain will move out Tuesday and then we see cooler but drier weather for the rest of the week. It looks like we’ll be stuck in the 50s for daytime highs by the end of the week.

