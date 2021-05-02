Sharp temperature divide today with some rain too

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A noticeably warmer day is shaping up for most of Mid-Michigan today but it will be coming with more chances for rain as well.

A sharp temperature divide will exist today across the region as a frontal boundary stalls somewhere in the area. Right now, it appears it will be stalling north of the Saginaw Bay. This will be very important because it will have large impacts on high temperatures and rain chances. For most of us, we’ll see a very warm day with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Closer to the front and further north, it looks like 60s will be the norm. This divide will likely be in Arenac and Gladwin counties. If the front goes further north, all of us will see a very warm day today.

As for rain chances, a few showers pushed through overnight and we may see a few of these linger out there to begin the day. Most of the day should be dry but as we get into the afternoon and evening, rain and storm chances will be increasing, especially further to the north near that front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight with shower chances remaining in the forecast on Monday. More rain will be possible Monday night and into Tuesday before we dry out.

Temperatures will be cooling down significantly as well. Today will be the warmest day by far as we’ll see highs in the 60s tomorrow and then upper 50s to near 60 for Tuesday and Wednesday. An even colder shot of air is expected to move in late in the week and that’s when high temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 50s and overnight lows will be in the 30s. There could be frost/freeze concerns by the end of the week.

