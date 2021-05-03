Advertisement

5 shot, 1 killed at overnight house party in Saginaw

Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw Police Department(source: Saginaw Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting at a Saginaw house party early Monday.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. on Randolph Street. The five shooting victims all were at the house when the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police arrived.

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead from his injuries. Other men ages 27, 28 and 30, along with a 30-year-old woman, also received gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries was not released Monday morning.

The Saginaw Police Major Crime Unit and Michigan State Police were investigating the incident Monday morning as Saginaw’s fourth homicide and 27th shooting of 2021. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Saginaw police at 989-759-1419 or email dvasquez@saginaw-mi.com.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video has been blurred to protect the identity of the individuals involved.
‘Club Sunoco’: Flint gas station turns into unauthorized party venue
UPDATE: General Motors plant in Saginaw eliminating a shift, cutting jobs
On Friday Republican leaders are questioning Governor Whitmer’s MI Vacc to Normal plan.
MI GOP questions vaccine-only metric while health expert is in favor
MSP Flint Post
Michigan State Police trooper facing charges after crash that killed unborn child
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water...
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water shutoff

Latest News

The Flint Police Department
Young girl badly injured in hit-and-run on Pierson Road in Flint
Flint police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing in curve on Court Street
File photo
Man killed in crash on Dort Highway while leaving a business
Sheriff Swanson to mark anniversary of Flint Twp. ‘Walk with Us’ rally with day of service
Sheriff Swanson to mark anniversary of Flint Twp. ‘Walk with Us’ rally with day of service