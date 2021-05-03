5 shot, 1 killed at overnight house party in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting at a Saginaw house party early Monday.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. on Randolph Street. The five shooting victims all were at the house when the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police arrived.

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead from his injuries. Other men ages 27, 28 and 30, along with a 30-year-old woman, also received gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries was not released Monday morning.

The Saginaw Police Major Crime Unit and Michigan State Police were investigating the incident Monday morning as Saginaw’s fourth homicide and 27th shooting of 2021. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Saginaw police at 989-759-1419 or email dvasquez@saginaw-mi.com.

