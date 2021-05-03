Auto supplier leasing former Delphi facility with plans to create dozens of jobs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An international auto parts supplier announced plans Monday to lease a former Delphi automotive plant in Flint and potentially create dozens of jobs.

Hirotec America is planning to launch its fourth Michigan plant in 200,000 square feet of the former Delphi facility at 1101 N. Center Road this year. The Japanese company with U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills is a tier one auto supplier, which specializes in body frame assemblies, exhaust systems and tooling.

Hirotec said the new Flint operation will focus on tooling integration for auto manufacturers. The company plans to create about 70 new jobs over the next few years.

“Hirotec America has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years and our increased manufacturing footprint will allow us to continue to provide innovative solutions to our customers,” said Chairman and CEO Katsu Uno. “We are proud to be creating new jobs in Flint and investing in Michigan’s local economy.”

Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance, said Hirotec and its new operation will fit in well with Flint’s auto manufacturing culture. The company works will the Big Three automakers and several international automakers.

“Hirotec is a great fit and a great addition to the roster of automotive suppliers in our community,” he said.

Click here for information about jobs at Hirotec.

