Advertisement

Auto supplier leasing former Delphi facility with plans to create dozens of jobs

Hirotec America has a U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills.
Hirotec America has a U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills.(source: Hirotec America)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An international auto parts supplier announced plans Monday to lease a former Delphi automotive plant in Flint and potentially create dozens of jobs.

Hirotec America is planning to launch its fourth Michigan plant in 200,000 square feet of the former Delphi facility at 1101 N. Center Road this year. The Japanese company with U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills is a tier one auto supplier, which specializes in body frame assemblies, exhaust systems and tooling.

Hirotec said the new Flint operation will focus on tooling integration for auto manufacturers. The company plans to create about 70 new jobs over the next few years.

“Hirotec America has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years and our increased manufacturing footprint will allow us to continue to provide innovative solutions to our customers,” said Chairman and CEO Katsu Uno. “We are proud to be creating new jobs in Flint and investing in Michigan’s local economy.”

Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance, said Hirotec and its new operation will fit in well with Flint’s auto manufacturing culture. The company works will the Big Three automakers and several international automakers.

“Hirotec is a great fit and a great addition to the roster of automotive suppliers in our community,” he said.

Click here for information about jobs at Hirotec.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video has been blurred to protect the identity of the individuals involved.
‘Club Sunoco’: Flint gas station turns into unauthorized party venue
UPDATE: General Motors plant in Saginaw eliminating a shift, cutting jobs
On Friday Republican leaders are questioning Governor Whitmer’s MI Vacc to Normal plan.
MI GOP questions vaccine-only metric while health expert is in favor
MSP Flint Post
Michigan State Police trooper facing charges after crash that killed unborn child
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water...
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water shutoff

Latest News

Cheboygan couple crashes motorcycle on I-75, leaving 42-year-old woman dead
FEMA is offering funeral reimbursement funds for relatives of COVID-19 victims.
Scammers posing as FEMA employees contacting relatives of COVID-19 victims
Michigan is offering COVID-19 testing at rest areas and airports.
Michigan expands COVID-19 testing for travelers to more rest areas
COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Michigan surpassing 7 million COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone