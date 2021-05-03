Cheboygan couple crashes motorcycle on I-75, leaving 42-year-old woman dead

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Cheboygan couple riding a motorcycle north on I-75 crashed in Saginaw County on Sunday afternoon, leaving a 42-year-old woman dead.

The couple was riding northbound on the freeway when traffic began to slow in the right lane near King Road just after noon, according to Michigan State Police. The 55-year-old Cheboygan man operating the motorcycle lost control and went into the ditch.

Both victims on the motorcycle were rushed to area hospitals, where the 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead. The 55-year-old received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police say neither of the victims was wearing a helmet and the 55-year-old was not intoxicated.

Anyone who saw the crash happen is asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

