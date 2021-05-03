Construction continues on phase one of Midland’s Miracle Field

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction continues on Midland’s new Miracle Field and city officials expect phase one to be complete later this year and games could be played as early as this Fall.

The field is being built at Central Park and it will provide a soft-surface baseball field for athletes of all ages that have physical or cognitive disabilities.

“The groundbreaking was last fall and things got moving really slow,” said Marcie Post, assistant director of public services for the City of Midland. “It all kind of came to head so we broke ground probably truly broke ground probably mid-March and so they are moving quickly.”

Mounds of dirt and construction crews are out on scene as the field is being built near the Greater Midland Community Center.

The field has been in the works for years. Last year, the City of Midland launched a successful crowdfunding initiative to raise money for the field. So far, nearly $1 million has gone towards construction but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s flooding, the city is still short of the goal needed to build everything they wanted.

“So, we are still short of our goal but what we’ve decided to do with everything going on in the world, with the pandemic, our flooding in Midland, we’ve actually phased it out,” Post said. “And that way it makes it so that we could still play ball this fall or even next spring and with the basics, if you will. And then once we get the remaining amount of money that we need to finish the field up for phase two. So those are things like more parking, and some enhancements like the playground, we are going to put in some accessible playground equipment, a park shelter, a concession stand, those sort of things that will happen with that phase two once we’re done with the fundraising but we wanted to make sure we could still play ball.”

Post said that donations are starting to pick back up now that the field is being built.

“We all kind of took a pause, which I get, and this what we needed to do,” she said. “People are starting to come back and say, ‘ok, what can we do now? Where are we at with things?’ And so I think that we’re going to really start seeing it push forward and I anticipate we’ll be able to build phase two in the next year.”

Post said Midland’s Miracle Field will not be just for the Midland community. It will also be a place for people from nearby communities to come enjoy, including people in Isabella, Gladwin, and Clare counties.

Once complete, the field will be home to baseball leagues and Post said anyone that is interested in playing in a league should reach out to the city.

Other events and sports will also be played at the field as well.

“It’ll provide a 360-degree experience for these kids,” Post said.

For more information on the Midland Miracle Field project and how to donate, click here.

