Flint police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing in curve on Court Street

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a motorcyclist died early Sunday when he failed to negotiate a curve on Court Street and crashed into the median.

Investigators say James Donald Branscum Jr. was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Court Street when he went off the road near Ann Arbor Street into a grassy median. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Flint Police Department.

Police believe Branscum was speeding when he crashed, but they are still investigating whether he also was intoxicated. Flint police will continue investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816.

