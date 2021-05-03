Flint volunteers form social media group to help clean up city

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/03/21)“It doesn’t clean up itself and all you’re doing is devaluing the neighborhood that you do that in,” said Flint resident, Frank Duverney

Frank Duverney got tired of seeing trash littered throughout his Flint neighborhood.

“When you clean up a neighborhood, people are more interested in seeing a clean neighborhood when they drive, they have a better chance maybe picking out a house they want to own and they occupy it and it keeps the neighborhood alive as opposed to watching it slowly fall apart,” he said.

So he decided to do something about it Rolling up his sleeves and getting to work.

“There was a lot of alcohol bottles, stuff that they won the snow melted it showed up. I was going on daily walks that I you know figured if I’m gonna walk I’m I will start picking stuff up that way kids don’t see the stuff,” Duverney said.

Hoping to recruit others to help clean up the city-- Duverney created a Facebook page called Flint Michigan Litter Killers last August. As of today-- nearly 970 people have joined. They can either work as part of a group or pick up trash on their own.

“Definitely didn’t expect that at all. I knew I thought maybe just add a few people and maybe that would be you know just kind of, it would do something I never expected you know close to 1000 you know right now. No way,” Duverney said.

The group’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

“A group of people sponsor they brought bags in Nancy Edwards from from keep Genesee County beautiful, she has been more than great with donating, as many grabbers as many buckets, garbage bags anything gloves, anything that you know, people can use and distributed around to other people in order to spread. You know the effort,” he said.

Duverney says while there is still a lot of work that needs to be done-- the fact that so many people want to take to part in keeping the city clean, gives him hope for the future.

“It makes me really excited that people will take their time to free time instead of spending it selfishly to do it, you know, for the community and not just take care of themselves, you know, it shows a sense of pride in their neighborhood. You know, just trying to help the earth and clean the earth and not just it make it an ashtray,” Duverney said.

