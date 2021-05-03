Help wanted: Flint business struggles to fill open positions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/03/21)- It’s a struggle many businesses are facing-- finding people to hire.

Employers have told ABC 12 they believe potential employees would rather collect unemployment benefits -- while workers have argued employers it’s due to low wages.

But one local company says they are facing the same worker shortage- despite offering competitive wages.

”We’re a full service and my family company so we do emergency response projects, industrial cleaning confined space entry waste hauling hydro excavation for energy company is kind of a little bit of everything,” said Young Environmental Operations Manager, Stephanie Young.

How does making up to $90-thousand a year sound? With benefits?

Stephanie Young says it hasn’t been enough to fill the vacant positions at Young Environmental in Flint where she works as the Operations Manager.

“It’s hard, we, we do virtual interviews we have posted friends times, and we will get to where people sign up for interviews, and they don’t show up or will, they’ll come take their drug tests and do the background check and then they won’t answer their phone call for their start date, or we’ll sign them up for paid training and they just don’t show up those days either.” Young said.

And Young says unlike many companies- they have kept their staff. They haven’t had to lay anyone off due to the pandemic.

“All employees are full time employees 40 hours a week, more hours obviously with spills and other stuff so it’s a full time you are employed you get benefits you get vacation you get the works if you come to work here,” she said.

But surprisingly hiring people to fill the open positions like CDL drivers and field labor has gotten worse.

Young says it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why. But wants people to know there are job out there--ready to be filled.

“The fence post that you’re trying to get to just keeps moving further and further away in at some point it’s hard to justify paying so much money when it’s just like an ongoing competitive battle,” Young said.

