JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Dreary conditions held across Mid-Michigan Monday, but temperatures moved to near-normal levels nonetheless.  Cloudy skies will hold overnight and low temperatures will be in the 50s.  We can also expect a little more rain overnight with some areas of fog as well.

The best chance of rain for Tuesday will come early in the day as a cool front makes its way across lower Michigan.  Behind the front, winds will shift to the northwest.  That won’t happen until after noon, so high temperatures will move into the 60s one more time.

Temperatures will retreat to below-average levels behind Tuesday’s front.  Highs for the Wednesday through Sunday stretch will be primarily in the 50s.  I think we will squeeze in some sunshine for Wednesday, but some sprinkles or light showers will make a return Thursday. We’ll have the weekend outlook on ABC12 News. - JR

