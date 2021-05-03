Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Summer returned Sunday after sub-freezing cold Saturday morning.

Records were missed by just a few degrees.

In fact, Saginaw’s high of 83 is the hottest day of the year so far.

Flint checked in at 82, just a degree shy of the hottest day back on April 7th of 83 degrees.

However, don’t get used to it.

Much cooler weather returns this week.

Expect some scattered rain or rumbles of thunder tonight, followed by scattered showers south of the Great Lakes Bay Region and a bit more rain north on Monday.

Temperatures will slide back into the mid 60s, cooler lakefront.

Monday will be the last time we see normal temperatures this week.

In fact, right on into next weekend, you’ll need a jacket.

Afternoon highs will range in the 50s to around 60.

Additional showers are possible Tuesday morning, Thursday and Friday.

